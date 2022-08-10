Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $266.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $274.00 to $266.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $332.60.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:EL opened at $265.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.62. The stock has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after acquiring an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after acquiring an additional 333,409 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after acquiring an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,667,000 after acquiring an additional 130,587 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.