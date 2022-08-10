DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at Cowen

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen to $8.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.60.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DBRG opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Transactions at DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 23rd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 22nd.

In other news, CFO Jacky Wu bought 9,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.22. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,047,130.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,908,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,142,000 after buying an additional 5,178,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,353 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,570,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,608 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

