DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DOCN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.70.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Down 1.5 %

DOCN stock opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.34, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,802,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,767,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,388,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,104,000 after purchasing an additional 410,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.