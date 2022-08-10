Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

