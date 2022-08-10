DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DTE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.00.

NYSE:DTE opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. DTE Energy has a one year low of $108.22 and a one year high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.99.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.31%.

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $692,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after acquiring an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,391,000 after buying an additional 53,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

