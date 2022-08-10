Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 66.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point dropped their target price on OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

OneMain Trading Down 1.9 %

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

