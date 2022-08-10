Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $2,280,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Papa John’s International by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Papa John’s International by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global downgraded Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.46 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.