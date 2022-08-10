Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 25,600 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Capri by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Capri by 13.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Capri by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Capri by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Barclays cut their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

