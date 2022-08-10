Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.29 Million in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth $313,094,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fortis by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,383,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,700,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,405,000 after acquiring an additional 895,100 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,359,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 911,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after buying an additional 411,900 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.4149 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTS. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Edward Jones lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.10.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

