Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.33 Million in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of Phreesia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHR opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

