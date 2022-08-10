Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 8,933 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 15.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 6.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $141.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.52 and a 52 week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

