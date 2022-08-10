Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.49 Million Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $40,184.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,751.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $40,184.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,751.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,944. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.41. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

