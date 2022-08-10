Duality Advisers LP Trims Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $97,949,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

International Paper Trading Up 0.1 %

IP opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $60.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

