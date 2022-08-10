Duality Advisers LP Trims Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $97,949,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

International Paper Trading Up 0.1 %

IP opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $60.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

