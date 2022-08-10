Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,689 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Duke Realty worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Duke Realty by 6.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 58,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Duke Realty by 97.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after buying an additional 25,385 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Duke Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 25.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 57,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Realty

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Realty Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.