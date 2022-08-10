Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EIX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EIX opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.56. Edison International has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Capital International Investors grew its position in Edison International by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after buying an additional 9,800,598 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Edison International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,953,000 after buying an additional 4,777,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Edison International by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after buying an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Edison International by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after buying an additional 1,780,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.