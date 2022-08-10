Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.17. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Elastic by 2,844.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

