Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENTA. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.04.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.17). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.