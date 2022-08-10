Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENTA. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.04.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.17). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

