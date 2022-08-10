Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ENR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.17.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.16. Energizer has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $41.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Energizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 405.1% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 76,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Energizer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 865,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,527,000 after purchasing an additional 68,450 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

See Also

