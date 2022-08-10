Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Given New $11.50 Price Target at Cowen

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

Energy Vault Stock Down 9.1 %

NYSE NRGV opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Energy Vault has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter worth $388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,341,000.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

