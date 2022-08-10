Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at Cowen

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Energy Vault Price Performance

NYSE:NRGV opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35. Energy Vault has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRGV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

About Energy Vault

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.