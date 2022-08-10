Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Enovix Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.73. Enovix has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 100,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,993,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $790,980. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

