Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEG. TheStreet cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Shares of MEG opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James K. Price purchased 11,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $500,026.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James K. Price purchased 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $499,849.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,019,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,203,025.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Price purchased 11,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $500,026.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

