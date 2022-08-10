Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,261 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Eagle Materials worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after acquiring an additional 65,753 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 583,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 30,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 453.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after acquiring an additional 442,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 433,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,095,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.09.

Insider Activity

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $127.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.