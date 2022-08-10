EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Increased to $520.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup to $520.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EPAM. Wedbush lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $473.71.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $419.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.15 and a 200-day moving average of $326.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,066,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after buying an additional 342,438 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

