EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $496.00 at Susquehanna

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $370.00 to $496.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $473.71.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

EPAM Systems stock opened at $419.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.15 and its 200 day moving average is $326.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 33.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 134,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,682,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile



EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.



