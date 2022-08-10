Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Under Armour, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Under Armour Trading Down 4.7 %

Several other research firms have also commented on UAA. Cowen lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

NYSE:UAA opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $234,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $29,478,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $29,045,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.