Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives $95.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

ERFSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $76.12 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $75.32 and a 12 month high of $151.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.