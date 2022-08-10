Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Stock Position Trimmed by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portsea Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Eventbrite by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 6,521,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,743,000 after purchasing an additional 497,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,974,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,748,000 after buying an additional 96,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,209,000 after buying an additional 65,647 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,937,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,676,000 after buying an additional 2,143,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,955,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,112,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EB opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $22.52.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

