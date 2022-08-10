Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,163 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Everi worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $1,100,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC grew its stake in Everi by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 81,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EVRI stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.
In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $928,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,424 shares of company stock worth $142,632 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages recently commented on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.
Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.
