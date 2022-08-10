EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Sees Large Volume Increase

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 378,897 shares.The stock last traded at $8.90 and had previously closed at $8.74.

EZCORP Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $523.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of EZCORP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EZCORP by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 39,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

