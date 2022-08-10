FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.06. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.37). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

