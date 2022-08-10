Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,826 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLDR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $345,000.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLDR opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.