First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,426 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $161.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.82. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

