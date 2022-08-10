FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.70.

Shares of FLT opened at $225.12 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.65 and a 200-day moving average of $233.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

