Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FWONK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Formula One Group Price Performance

FWONK opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $71.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Formula One Group by 421.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

