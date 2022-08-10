Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 43,100 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.98.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

