Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Compass Point cut their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

