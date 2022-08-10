Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 684,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $120.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.44. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.52.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

