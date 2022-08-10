Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 88,752 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D.R. Horton Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

DHI opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

