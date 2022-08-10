Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,081,000 after buying an additional 49,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,931,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,144,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,035,000 after buying an additional 111,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,694,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at $114,484,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,534. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 4.6 %

MPWR stock opened at $511.06 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $429.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.70.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

