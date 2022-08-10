Fortinet, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fortinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.16.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. Fortinet has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total transaction of $375,261.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $250,268.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,553. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fortinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

