Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

FBHS stock opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.19.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.