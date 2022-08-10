Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Forward Air worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 28.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,363,000 after buying an additional 195,367 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 29.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 146,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after buying an additional 33,080 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Stock Performance

FWRD opened at $105.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.83.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

