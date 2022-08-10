Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.17.

Shares of FRPT opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $159.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

