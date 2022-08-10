Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,290,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Garmin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $80,655,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Garmin by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,083,000 after acquiring an additional 568,572 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 1,654.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,972,000 after acquiring an additional 519,205 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average is $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.31 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

