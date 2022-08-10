General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 67.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $77.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

