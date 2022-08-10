General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $711,435,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

