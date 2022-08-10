Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

GPC opened at $152.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $154.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

