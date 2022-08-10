GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 87,609 shares.The stock last traded at $15.80 and had previously closed at $12.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.03 million, a P/E ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHRS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,651,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,256,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Further Reading

