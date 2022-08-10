Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 812,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,013,000 after purchasing an additional 761,375 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,735,000 after acquiring an additional 76,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

GILD stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

